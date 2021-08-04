ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County couple were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a 1-year-old tested positive for fentanyl and died.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued the charges Wednesday against 28-year-old Ebony Woods and 40-year-old Shaun Survillion. Woods called police to her Florissant home on July 7 an hour after her 1-year-old child became unconscious and unresponsive. Officers found open capsules in the living room and the kitchen. Survillion - Woods' boyfriend - was there when officers responded and he told them the capsules were his and that he stored fentanyl at the house, but didn't use inside.
The child was taken to a hospital and tested positive for fentanyl. The child died at the hospital the next day but police didn't release the final cause of death, pending the medical examiner's report. Woods told officers she used Percocet and marijuana around the baby. Police said she tested positive for a type of heroine, cocaine, THC and PCP.
They are both being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
