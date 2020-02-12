VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Warren County man is facing charges for allegedly running over a North County Police Cooperative officer Tuesday night.
Dennis Vehlewald, 22, of Truesdale, Mo. is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
When police arrested Vehlewald, they said they found a gun inside the car. Police also seized counterfeit cash.
Police said Cory Clasen tried use fake money at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Page Avenue near Midland Boulevard around 6 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, Clasen was gone. Police told News 4 Clasen called the store back shortly after he left wanting to get some of his real money back.
When Clasen returned for the money, Sergeant Lynn Woodard with North County Police Cooperative was there. Woodard said Clasen took off running. Woodard chased him into the parking lot where he spotted another man, Vehlewald, sitting in a getaway vehicle.
“I heard the tires squeal, drew my weapon, lit him up with the flashlight so I got a great shot of him and then we locked eyes and the next thing I knew I felt an excruciating amount of pain,” said Woodard.
Woodard said he doesn’t remember being hit, just how bad it hurt. He was released from the hospital Tuesday night and is at home recovering.
“I do have a concussion. Some scrapes, lacerations, my left knee is obviously very swollen up,” said Woodard. "A lot to deal with.”
Clasen has been charged with forgery and resisting arrest.
This comes just months after officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed at Clay's Wellston Food Market just down the road from O'Reilly Auto Parts when he was responding to a similar call.
“Mike was probably watching out for me,” said Woodard. “Somebody was because to battle a 3,000 pound car and walk away with a couple scratches and a damaged knee… that’s pretty good.”
News 4 has learned Clasen and Vehlewald both have criminal histories.
