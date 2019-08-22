ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A North County Cooperative police officer has been charged with domestic violence, after prosecutors say he punched a woman multiple times in the face and head and choked her.
Matthew Lee Pyle, Jr. was charged Thursday.
Police say on June 14, Pyle arrived at the victim’s home in O’Fallon, Missouri, where he and the woman had a previous relationship and have a young child in common.
According to the victim, Pyle was intoxicated and started an argument because he noticed the victim was talking with another man.
Pyle reportedly told the victim that “he wanted her to kill herself with his gun, and he wanted to douse her body with gasoline and watch her burn,” according to a probable cause statement.
The victim told police that Pyle then punched her in the face and head and choked her to the point she began to lose consciousness. Police said the child witnessed a portion of the assault. The child reportedly told investigators that she saw Pyle punching the victim in the head and in the heart.
According to public records, and his LinkedIn, Pyle is a police officer with the North County Police Cooperative. His LinkedIn page says he started with the department in August of 2018.
A representative for the Co-op said, "We are aware of the allegations against Officer Pyle that occurred off-duty and not in the capacity of a NCPC police officer. Our organization has cooperated fully with the investigation. Pyle has been placed on administrative leave."
Pyle reported told investigating officers he was not intoxicated and that the victim was the one who pushed him out of the house. He told police he did not "hit, punch, assault or restrain" the victim in anyway, even in self defense.
Investigates reference in the charging documents text messages between the two parties' mothers, where Pyle's mother allegedly apologizes for her son's aggression and stated he agreed to quit drinking.
According to O’Fallon police, as of 1:15 Thursday, Pyle was not yet in custody.
Pyle's bond is set at $25,000, cash only. The court said there is reasonable grounds to believe Pyle is a danger to the victim, the community, or another person.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.
