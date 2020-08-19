ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The stress of getting kids back to school is hitting every corner of the community.
To ease the burden of online learning, a north St. Louis County church is stepping in to sit down with kids and provide some educational help.
Greater Deliverance Church senior pastor Dr. Terrence Jones said these are an unprecedented times but community institutions have to evolve, and that includes how and where kids are learning.
"Part of this program here is to make sure kids can evolve and still have a structured learning environment," he said.
To make that happen, Jones said Greater Deliverance is opening its sanctuary to families whose kids need more one-on-one attention in a classroom setting.
"Kids can come here, class sizes are limited to 10, so kids will social distance and we will ensure they are safe and learning at the same time," he said.
He stressed it's not a daycare, but more of a virtual learning center.
It is open to all kids from kindergarten through sixth grade from any school district.
The program is $150 per week, per child, with discounts for essential workers.
"There is someone present who can assist them in core areas like reading and math," he said.
Jones said the academic assistants are all college-educated, and there are even fun classes kids can sign up for and be able to experience in person.
"Kids will be offered internet access, tutoring, healthy meals, some elective course like music and P.E." he said.
The program at Greater Deliverance church starts Monday August 24th.
The deadline to enroll is Thursday.
Registration can be completed by calling the office at 314-885-1300 x801 or in person by scheduling a site tour.
