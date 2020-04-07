ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A monthly mobile market at a North County church has begun handing out food weekly after schools closed and families needed food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene typically serves about 80 cars during their monthly market. On Tuesday, they served more than 300 people.
The church hosts the event through Empower North County. They get the food from the St. Louis Area Food Bank.
Empower North County said everyone who is working to deliver the meals all work or live in the area, which makes the market more significant.
"It's our neighbors, it's our schools so we understand, really, personally, the impact that this pandemic has had on our community," Melissa Fitzgerald said.
There is no residency requirement to get food from the market. The market runs on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the food runs out.
