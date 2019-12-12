ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Children in one north St. Louis County school district had an early Christmas celebration and the bags of toys came from officers in blue keeping them and their families safe.
Kids took part of the Ferguson Police Department's 'Shop with s Cop' program. The children shared their wish list and then police officers did the shopping.
