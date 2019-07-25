ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two cellphone stores a little more than three miles apart were broken into overnight in North County.
The first break-in happened at the Sprint store in the 11200 block of West Florissant, at the Clocktower Shopping Center, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a broken window in front of the store.
About a half hour later, officers were called to the Metro PCS store in the 8000 block of West Florissant, at the Buzz Westfall Shopping Center. According to a News 4 photographer at the scene, the front glass door was shattered and there was a landscape brick on the floor inside the store.
Police have not said what, if anything, was taken from either store.
No other information has been released.
