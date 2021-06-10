BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A north St. Louis County burglary ring is suspected in some Metro East thefts.
Bethalto police issued a warning to residents Thursday morning about keeping valuables in unlocked cars. Officers said the suspects in the thefts are oftentimes armed and dangerous. They warned that those responsible for the crimes will often not hesitate to shoot when confronted.
The police department also stated a north St. Louis County burglary ring is suspected to be behind crimes in the region earlier in the week. They did not elaborate further on the suspects.
Bethalto police encourage residents to lock their car doors, avoid leaving valuables within view, never leave car keys in the vehicle and immediately report suspicious activity to police.
