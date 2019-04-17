ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents in North County are expressing new safety concerns regarding a dilapidated bridge in Breckenridge Hills.
Jordan Sherrod was inside his home with his dog and girlfriend Tuesday night when his home caught fire. His neighbor, Jim Arnold, quickly called 911 but the two said it took longer than it should have for first responders to arrive.
“We heard sirens forever as they were circling around,” Arnold said.
Neighbors attribute the delay to a bridge closure on Isolda Avenue. For months, drivers have claimed the rundown bridge is damaging cars.
The city of Breckenridge Hills closed the bridge a few months ago after several complaints. Arnold said the closure blocks off a main entrance to their neighborhood and drivers are forced to take alternate routes, making for a much longer commute.
The mayor of Breckenridge Hills tells News 4 the bridge has been closed for most of the winter and that first responders never crossed the bridge before it was shutdown.
The fire marshal said their department has a standing order not to use the bridge, and that its closure does cause a slight delay.
However, he stressed departments and dispatchers are equipped with alternate routes to prevent further delays. The department said it’s adapted and taken steps to ensure they respond as quickly as possible. News 4 asked the fire marshal for the report detailing response times, but was told it takes a few days to process.
Meantime, the mayor says the city plans to repair potholes near the bridge in June and July. If that helps, she said the city will open the bridge back up. The city said they can’t afford a complete overhaul which is estimated to cost $300,000.
