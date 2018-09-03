NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A North County woman said she’s at her breaking point after ongoing issues with deliveries sent from the United States Postal Service.
For months, Queeta Elam said her packages have arrived late, damaged or have come up missing. Elam said she’s called the Post Office multiple times and filed several complaints online but can’t get a clear answer.
“They just email me once a week saying they’re still looking for it, so that’s like unacceptable,” said Elam.
Elam estimates she’s lost $1,000 in missing or damaged packages. She reached her breaking point about a month ago and installed cameras on her front door. Surveillance video captured on Saturday shows a Post Office employee throwing her package onto her front porch.
“It just doesn’t make any sense, he just threw it like it was a piece of trash or something, I just don’t understand,” said Elam
Thankfully, Elam said the package, a microwave splatter guard, was not damaged. However, she believes this isn’t the first time her deliveries have been thrown.
News 4 reached out to the Post Office, but have not heard back.
"It does make me not want to shop online and just go in the store to buy the items which I shouldn’t have to do,” said Elam.
