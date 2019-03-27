JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Robert Cotton says for more than a year he’s been in a battle with Missouri American Water over bills related to his vacant Jennings property.
“I’m screaming at them because I’m paying a bill where there’s no water being used,” said Cotton.
He says since January 2018, he’s received a bill for the property.
Cotton says the water has been turned off at the home. Missouri American Water says the property is listed as vacant in their records.
Their paperwork shows several months where there was no water usage. However, during other months, they say flows indicate a leak possibly coming from a toilet.
“They say if you find a leak we will credit your bill, but there isn’t a leak,” said Cotton.
Missouri American Water says if customers dispute the gallon usage there could be a defect with the water meter.
The utility says if your meter is faulty, they will replace it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.