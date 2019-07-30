ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A standoff between police and a suspect in north St. Louis came to an end after more than nine hours Tuesday.
Around 4 a.m., police received a call for a “burglar in the building” after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the 4800 block of Bessie.
Police said they received preliminary information that the suspect was possibly armed. The home was evacuated, and as of 8 a.m. the suspect was believed to be the only person inside.
The incident was not believed to be random but domestic in nature, according to police.
Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene and just before 1:30 p.m., police announced they had the suspect in custody.
It is unclear if the suspect was removed by officers or surrendered on their own, but they did not sustain any injuries.
An officer on scene suffered an injury to his wrist.
Police did not provide any information on what led up to the incident. News 4 is following the story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
