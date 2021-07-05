ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A North City stabbing suspect was arrested after a police pursuit Monday.
Shortly after noon, officers were notified that a man had been stabbed in the neck in the 1200 block of Kingshighway. He was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital, but other information regarding his condition have not been disclosed.
A witness identified the suspect’s car to police near the crime scene. When officers tried to stop the car, it sped off and police began a pursuit. A man was taken into custody after trying to run from the car in the 5200 block of St. Louis Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.