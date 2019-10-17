NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating two shootings that happened in north St. Louis Wednesday night.
Both shootings happened around 9:00 p.m.
The first shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. 13th Street. According to police, two men, ages 42 and 53, were taken to the hospital after being shot.
The younger of the two victims was later pronounced dead. The other victim was listed in critical, unstable condition.
The second shooting happened near the intersection of Prairie and N. Market.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in critical, unstable condition.
Other information regarding either shooting has not been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
