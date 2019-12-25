NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were shot early Christmas morning while walking in the West End neighborhood.
Just before 1:30 a.m., two men were walking to an apartment near the 5500 block of Etzel when they were shot in the lower body.
The men told police they were caught in the crossfire between two cars.
Both were conscious and breathing.
No suspect(s) description has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.