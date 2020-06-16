ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were dropped off at a St. Louis hospital following an overnight shooting in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood.
Police said the shooting occurred in the 3800 block of Ashland before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The victims were then dropped off at a hospital via private conveyance.
One of the victims was shot in the leg. The other sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
No other information has been released.
