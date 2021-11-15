ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died at a Belleville facility over a month after being shot in north St. Louis.
Antonio Martin, 21, was found shot next to a car in the 5400 block of Natural Bridge shortly after 6 pm. on Sept. 22. He was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 3 while at a rehabilitation home, according to police.
According to police, Martin and another man were inside of a black sedan when someone in another car fired shots at them. The second man was not injured.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
