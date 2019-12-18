NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Residents of a North City neighborhood say they are concerned a closed grocery store that was a haven for crime will soon re-open.
Alderman Brandon Bosley says more than 100 police calls came from Grand and Grill between 2016 and 2018., including a burglary and murder that occurred in 2016.
Bosley and residents say they thought the store would be closed for good when the owners shut it down in 2018, but Bosley said he was surprised when he saw an occupancy permit appear in front of the building, with the same owners planning to return.
“We don’t want to create more detriment, nor do we want to create more vacant buildings, we have to have viable businesses,” said Bosley.
The business closed following community protests. Bosley says the city also cited it as a nuisance.
“The amount of people that were strolling, the amount of people that were selling, the amount of people that hung out, the amount of people that got shot, the amount of people that got robbed,” said Bosley.
Bosley said since Grand and Grill closed, crime and violence in the area has decreased.
City officials say the owners have filed for an occupancy permit to operate as a grocery store and they have also filed for an electrical permit, but no liquor permits have been filed.
News 4 asked the city about the concerns of nearby residents but have not heard back.
A hearing about the store re-opening will be held at City Hall on January 9 at 8:30 a.m.
