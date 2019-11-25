ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) stakeholders and St. Louis City leaders mingled with North City residents during a reception Monday night at the Polish Heritage Center.
They discussed what’s expected for the community after the development of a now empty field into a $1.7 billion NGA site.
“Our goal here is to transform the community around it, continue to bring resources to this area,” said Otis Williams, with the St. Louis Development Corporation.
But a few steps outside of the reception members with the International People’s Democratic Movement said they’re against this development.
“The whole thing stinks,” Kalambyi Andente said.
Protesters said developers pushed out African American homeowners to make space for the 100-acre site.
“They are scared to the day, they don’t even have their home no more and they’re still afraid because of the terror in how they were treated,” said Andente.
They fear once the project is completed rent prices will increase and people will be forced out of the area.
“The NGA don’t want to live next to me, and if you can’t live next to me then you don’t need to be in my community,” said Andente.
In 2017, city leaders took lengths to move one home to a nearby block so the homeowner wouldn’t be forced out.
“We are working to ensure that we do not displace people here in the neighborhood so we are working to work with all of the neighbors,” said Williams.
