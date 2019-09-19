ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Residents in a North City neighborhood are urging for more patrols from police after parked cars were crashed into overnight.
The incident occurred after midnight on Riverview Boulevard near Switzer Avenue. According to officials, the driver of a red car lost control and hit several parked cars along Riverview.
The driver of the red car was taken to the hospital.
Following the crash, News 4 spoke with residents who said speeding cars are an issue in the area. They even said just last weekend there was an accident on the same block.
The residents told News 4 they want police to patrol the area more and pull over speeders. They also would like the city to install concrete barriers to slow people down.
