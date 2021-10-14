ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of St. Louis will host its final "Clean Sweep" of the year this weekend, as volunteers work to demolish several homes and clean up trash in the College Hill neighborhood.
Several vacant homes will be torn down in the 4300 block of Warne, along with neighboring lots being cleaned up.
"The vacant and abandoned properties weigh on the self-esteem of everyone who has to look at them everyday and drive past them everyday," James Clark said. He is the Urban League's vice president of public safety. "It really gives an inferiority complex and with that, crime becomes accepted and expected."
In June, several homes along Page Avenue in the Kingshighway neighborhood were torn down as part of the second clean sweep.
"I drive by now and I'm like, 'oh it looks so much better,'" Joyce Driver, who has lived in the area more than 30 years, said.
In that time, she's seen many changes take place. Perhaps the most pronounced, she said, is the change in attitude and lack of basic principles.
"It goes back generations," she said. "Once upon a time people were taught to take care of things and that was in any neighborhood, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, they were taught to care. Now, they're getting to the point where they don't care. And if you don't care, you don't keep it straight, you don't want it clean, you could care less."
Driver also said fewer homes are being passed down through families, leaving little legacy or expectations for upkeep.
She said the lack of effort into things like home maintenance or yardwork reflects poorly on the larger community. As a result, she said, it attracts crime.
"People don't like to hang out in your neighborhood if they know everybody is watching," she said. "We have ring cameras and all kinds of surveillance over there and that's what it takes, that's the world we live in."
Financial hardship on many makes owning or buying a home difficult. It leaves the door open, she said, to renting. While not all renters are the same, many don't see the value in upkeep, Driver said.
"When you don't own something, you don't invest in it, you don't have the same desires to keep it looking nice, keep it up as if you own it," she said.
Sylvia Nesbitt understands that challenge well. A lifelong resident of the city, she renovates old homes and rents them out to tenants.
"So I say to them, this is your home, you have to treat it like that, it's mandatory, it's in the lease. And if you don't, you have to go," Nesbitt said. "Because this is part of it, it's not just you paying the rent, its you taking care of it."
Nesbitt said she's in favor of restoring old homes rather than tearing them down, as lots often then sit empty and attract litter, crime and the homeless.
"It's kind of embarrassing," she said. "For instance, I drive toward my neighborhood and I look over to the left and someone has dumped trash in a lot that's been there forever, the grass isn't cut, and the lot is there and it doesn't look good. People come from out of town and think, where does she live?"
Despite the challenges and ongoing struggles, both women said the city is their home and they have no plans to leave. Instead, they believe St. Louis is on the upswing, even though it may be happening at a slow pace.
"At least I hope so," Driver said. "Everybody just wants a nice place to come home to."
Both women are excited about the continued work of the Urban League and its mission to return safety, togetherness and vibrancy back into neighborhoods.
"I love my neighborhood," Nesbitt said . "I love the city and I don't ever want to leave it."
Effort by the Urban League doesn't go unnoticed by residents, Driver said.
"It lets people know that the city and powers at be care about us, we're not just thrown out here, on our own," she said.
The final Clean Sweep of the year will kick off Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. Check the Urban League of St. Louis' website for details on a starting location.
