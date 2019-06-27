ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two North City residents jumped from the second story of their burning home late Wednesday night.
They jumped to safety after a home in the 5800 block of Garesche Avenue caught fire around 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters said both people jumped because of heavy smoke on the second floor. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition as of Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.