NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- North City residents living near a fire hydrant which busted earlier this week found themselves iced-in Friday.
The residents said this is a problem they've been dealing with on and off for almost six months. In the freezing temperatures overnight, the water on their street turned to ice.
Friday morning, residents living along a hilly stretch of Lookaway Drive were met with the trickling sound of melting ice.
"I don't know if I’m going to be able to get down the street," resident Connie Armstrong said. "I might slide all the way down the street."
Neighbors told News 4 they've been dealing with the issue of ice forming from the water from the busted hydrant since last September. With the fluctuating temperatures this past week it busted again, creating an icy mess and leaving residents feeling trapped.
Armstrong, who lives closest to the leak, said it washed out parts of her property. She is one of several neighbors who's called the city multiple times about the busted hydrant.
"My front yard, it's just gone," she said. "I want them to fix the leak and fix my yard."
News 4 took the issue to the City Water Department. Public Utilities Director Curtis Skouby said it's been a slippery slope. The problem started with a broken, dead end line in Riverview.
"We can't supply these people through the normal water main so we set up this temporary hook up," Skouby said.
So rather than get water from a water line, Skouby said some of the homes on Lookaway get their water through the fire hydrants.
He told News 4 in yard crews hit one of the hydrants in September, which started the round of leaks. Add the cold weather and it creates a whole new problem.
Lookaway drive residents are just looking for a solution to the issue, one the Public Utilities Director said will start today.
"Start addressing the ice, and fix the fire hydrant to keep it from leaking," Skouby said. That buys us more time to fix the valve down in Riverview."
Skouby said they will get the Riverview water main fixed in the long term, so the homes will no longer getting their water from the hydrants.
