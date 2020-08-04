ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – People were forced to vote outside after a building used as a polling place was not unlocked Tuesday morning.
Voters were seen outside of the Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls in the 1900 block of N. Kingishgway Blvd. after the polls opened at 6 a.m. A viewer told News 4 when the polls opened, the building remained locked.
News 4’s Justin Andrews went to the location and saw people casting their votes outside of the building because the doors were not unlocked in time.
According to poll workers, voting machines and everything else needed is inside of the building, which they cannot access because the person who was supposed to unlock the doors did not arrive on time.
A woman told News 4 she was frustrated with the situation because many people who showed up early to cast their vote had to leave to go to work and were unsure if they could return to vote later in the day.
The doors to the building were opened to voters at 7 a.m., an hour after voting because across the state.
A Board of Elections official said they were aware of the issue.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.