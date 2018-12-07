NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Neighbors in north St. Louis are frustrated with trash and tires piling up in their backyards.
Sherron Watkins lives near Claxton Avenue, east of I-70 and said the nuisance is attracting rodents in and around her home.
“I'm so scared to come outside, I barely want to come out and take my trash out,” she said.
Watkins’ home is surrounded by more than a dozen vacant properties and believes outgoing residents are to blame.
Neighbors said they’ve called the city multiple times but can’t get anyone to clean the mess up. News 4 reached out to the Street Department and found out most vacant homes on Watkins’ block are current on taxes paid and listed as private property.
After News 4 spoke with the city Friday, they pledged to inspect the area to find out who is to blame. If it’s not illegal dumping, the homeowner will be cited and given 10 days to clean up. Legally, the city can’t touch private property without notice.
Watkins wants her voice heard before it gets worse.
“I just want justice and something done about this,” said Watkins.
