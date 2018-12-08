NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The latest crime statistics for the City of St. Louis show a disturbing trend for one northside neighborhood.
The Baden neighborhood has had 12 homicides this year-- that's more than it's had in 10 years.
Some longtime residents say the neighborhood has changed over the years but not for the better.
Kendrick Evans opened Redy Rock Communications nearly six years ago in the area. He says he had a few problems over the years.
"My windows have been busted out three times," Evans said. "Did a smash-and-grab on my store."
Now the neighborhood's dealing with a rising homicide rate.
"That's significant, that's huge. There is a lot of crime around here...lot of crime everywhere," he said.
In 2008, there were six homicides reported by St. Louis Metropolitan Police.
The numbers have fluctuated over the years but it's now more than doubled from four years ago.
Evans believes he knows why.
"Drugs, the heroin epidemic, fentanyl out here on the streets," he added.
There are 72,000 residents in the neighborhood and long-time resident Graice Thomas says the area was quiet when she first moved there 26 years ago.
Thomas says she hears gunshots two to three times a week and had two shots fired into her home earlier this year.
"I think it's terrible, I think it's terrible cause I'm scared of guns," Thomas said. "I wish I could move but I've been here so long, it's my house."
News 4 took a closer look at the crime statistics in the neighborhood through the past 10 years.
Statistically crime overall in the neighborhood is down. The numbers of rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries and auto thefts are down.
