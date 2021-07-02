S. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hortense Haliburton is a St. Louis City resident who is proud to call the Baden neighborhood her home but she wishes crime was no longer a concern.

“I moved here in 1978. We were the first Black people on this street,” she said.

Thursday night’s shooting near the Speedie Gas station at the corner of North Broadway and Riverview left a 36-year-old man dead. News 4 brought you concerns regarding several violent incidents near this gas station last April.

St. Louis Metropolitan police say the Speedie Gas station in the Baden neighborhood is a hub for drug and criminal activity. It was also the starting point for an April high speed chase that ended in a fiery deadly crash, four miles away near Broadway and Taylor.

“We have small children who want to come out and play and right now we really don’t feel that safe,” said Rosemary Ray.

St. Louis Police told us they are still actively patrolling this area. Haliburton says it’s those patrols along with efforts from an organization called Revitalize Baden will help turn crime around. The organization has been holding neighborhood cleanups of vacant properties in recent months.

“You’re either part of the problem or you’re part of the solution,” Haliburton said.

Looking long-term, residents say they hope city leaders will expand the Cure Violence program to other neighborhoods. “I most certainly hope that they expand it to Baden,” said Haliburton.

It’s a violence reduction program that’s currently in the Dutchtown, Goodfellow, and Walnut Park neighborhoods.

Leaders say gun violence and robberies have reduced in these neighborhoods by 50%.

Recent stats from the city show while Cure Violence isn’t in Baden, violent crime has seen a 36% decrease.