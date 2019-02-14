NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - James Winger says a local contractor caused a mess on his street after a nearby demolition.
“They were just kind of dragging them across and you see how much it makes a mess,” said Winger.
Winger says he saw contractors with trucks filled with debris and what’s left behind are clumps of mud and wooden planks in the street
“It’s just a shame,” said Winger.
Those workers were tearing down a vacant home on nearby Belt Avenue. The contractors used a lot across from Winger’s home as a path to carry the debris out.
But Winger says he doesn’t appreciate the mess they left.
“I know we don’t generate a lot of revenue in this part of town but still someone’s got to care, do something and say something, it’s just a shame,” said Winger.
The City of St. Louis’s Street Department told News 4 at times they’ve had to clean up after contractors who littered roadways after demolitions. The city says contractors could be faced with a fine if they don’t clean up.
News 4 reached out to the contractor responsible for this project. The owner said he would have a crew to come out to clean up.
The city says they will have a crew come out to that area to look at it.
However, street cleaners won’t be out there until next Tuesday.
