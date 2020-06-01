NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old north St. Louis man in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in late March.
Kashus Campbell, 19, was found shot to death inside a car in the 5000 block of Maple just before 1:30 a.m. on March 31. Police believe the shooting initially happened in the 4100 block of 22nd St.
On June 1, charges were filed against 28-year-old Thomas Williams in connection to Campbell's death. He was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.