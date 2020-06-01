One person is dead and another was shot multiple times in two overnight shootings in north St. Louis.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old north St. Louis man in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in late March.

Thomas Williams Mugshot

Thomas Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Kashus Campbell

Kashus Campbell, 19, was found shot to death inside a car in the 5000 block of Maple just before 1:30 a.m. on March 31. Police believe the shooting initially happened in the 4100 block of 22nd St.

On June 1, charges were filed against 28-year-old Thomas Williams in connection to Campbell's death. He was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

