ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Eight people are displaced after their home caught fire in north St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said the fire broke out just after 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hogan in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
The building was evacuated and all occupants were accounted for. No injuries were reported.
Officials with the fire department said the Red Cross had been contacted to help the family of eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.