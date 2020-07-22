ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A North City man shot a person he heard rummaging inside his garage early Wednesday morning, according to police.
The 46-year-old homeowner told police he heard noises coming from his garage in the 5800 block of Pamplin around 4:40 a.m. He then said he found the garage’s overhead door open and heard someone rummaging inside. The man said he saw a person exiting the garage and then shot at him.
The 54-year-old was hit by the man’s gunfire. He was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.
The homeowner was taken into custody, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.