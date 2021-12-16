You have permission to edit this article.
North City home where woman's body found catches on fire hours later, suspect arrested for murder

An arson investigation is underway after a north St. Louis home went up in flames hours after a woman was found dead.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found 28-year-old Tatyana Smiley's body inside the bedroom of her two-story home in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue. Police said she was shot to death. 

Police arrested 50-year-old Consandra Perry Thursday in connection with the murder and for armed criminal action. Police said Perry will be charged for the crime. 

Firefighters rushed back to the home after 11 p.m. Tuesday as the fire ripped through the first and second floor. No one was hurt from the fire, officials said. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

