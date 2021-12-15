North City home where woman's body found catches on fire hours later, officials said

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An arson investigation is underway after a north St. Louis home went up in flames hours after a woman was found dead.
Just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the body of a woman in her 30s inside a two-story home in the 1400 block of Semple Ave. Police said she was shot to death.
Firefighters rushed back to the home after 11 p.m. as the fire ripped through the first and second floor. No one was hurt, officials said.
No additional information has been released.
