ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A North St. Louis City celebrated 30 days of peace this week.
The Charles Sumner High School celebrated 30 days of incident-free core time: no fights and no suspensions ans no police assistance calls.
To highlight the achievement, the school invited Tommy Tucker, the Tough Love Dad, to help motivate the students stay on track.
The school said this is a great way to start the new school year for the St. Louis Public Schools system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.