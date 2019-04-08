ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM)-- Monday marks the start of National Crime Victim's Rights Week, and free gun locks will be given out in North City.
The free locks will be handed out at the Crime Victim Advocacy Center at 539 North Grand Blvd from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The reason behind National Crime Victim's Rights Week is to make people aware of important resources and services in their neighborhood.
