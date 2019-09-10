ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Students and staff from a north St. Louis elementary school are having to spend the day at a nearby school due to a power outage.
A downed power line caused the outage at Herzog Elementary Tuesday.
While work is being done to restore power, students and staff will spend the day at Laclede Junior Career Academy, about three miles away. The students will be taken back to Herzog Elementary for dismissal, according to St. Louis Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.