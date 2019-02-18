NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A north St. Louis church is asking for help to keep their drumline for kids going.
“It’s a family, I like playing with them having fun, competing,” said high school sophomore Key’Mon Jenkins.
The New Northside Drill Team is made up of kids ranging in age from 8-years-old to their twenties.
“You get to show people look what I can do and look what we can together,” said high school freshman Alesia White.
It’s meant to give hope and inspire kids in the community in one of the hardest hit areas of the city for crime.
The Drum Corps is supported by the New Northside Missionary Baptist Church and they have set up a Go Fund Me page to help keep it open.
This program is about more than teaching dance and music, it’s about forming great human beings.
“Plant that seed in them so it will grow and fester and take them all the way to college and get scholarships and who knows where it will go from there,” said instructor David Vincent.
The program lost their transportation when their van was totaled after a shooting. After that shooting, another car slammed into it, destroying it. Now they are strained while trying to transport kids and their equipment.
They are also hoping to replace decades-old instruments and uniforms to keep the kids competitive.
