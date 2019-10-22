North Carolina students go viral after befriending lonely freshman, sparking an anti-bullying campaign

REIDSVILLE, NC (CNN/ WGHP)--- Bullying can be a problem in high school, but two seniors in North Carolina are offering a creative and kind solution.
The cafeteria at Reidsville High School is a busy place during lunch.
For Demontez Canada and Tyvon Smoot though, this is the place that changed their senior year, making them feel like heroes.
It started with a text about a freshman student whose sister had tweeted about him feeling bad because he had been picked on and was eating lunch alone.
So the two upperclassmen decided to turn a negative into a positive.
"We both decided to meet him the next day and come over and go have lunch with him. He said he didn't have any friends. So, when we did that he said we were heroes,"said Canada.
Smoot added, "He was excited because he didn't have nobody to eat lunch with. So we ate lunch with him on that same exact day."
But then word got out about their act of kindness and calls for interviews came.
"It's like nobody was supposed to know but me him and probably the principals," said Smoot.
The Kelly Clarkson show, Access Hollywood and network news programs all wanted to share their good deed.
And social media took notice as well with thousands of people reading and sharing their story.
"That's a lot of people! And not just in our state, in other states too. Cause I remember a person from the Caribbean texting me. That let me know how far it got out. Someone from the UK hit me up on facebook about it," the boys said.
So at the request of their principal, the teens decided to tell other, younger students that bullying is not OK.
At one school, they noticed a student who looked distraught..
"For some reason I could just sense from behind that I knew something was wrong so we called him over and he was talking to us about all his issues," said Canada.
And true to their hearts they took action.
Going on a shopping spree with Karen Hyler, the spokesperson for Rockingham County Schools, to buy that student some things he needed.
"He loved it when we brought it back to him the next day," said Canada.
"He said it was Christmas part.. Christmas in October," Smoot interjected.
Principal Ann Mitchell said the boy's kind ways are also having an impact in their own school.
"Just today I had a group of female students who saw another student at lunch, they decided to be her lunch buddy," Mitchell said. "And then I had another group of female students who saw another female student that didn't have clothes and the kids already started collecting things for this other student. So we see now that its really going school wide."
And that's just fine with Canada and Smoot.
"I feel like we inspired other people to do what we're doing too. Yeah. That's how I feel like. What we did we sent a message out on how being friendly can help somebody's life."
