WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Normandy Schools Collaborative is taking action to help prevent accidental deaths by firearms in the St. Louis region.
The Collaborative released a statement saying the community can help prevent injuries and deaths from accidental gun shootings. The Safety and Security department of the Normandy Schools is collaborating with law enforcement to host a Safety Fair.
The Safety Fair is on Thursday, December 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Normandy High School in Viking Hall at 6701 St.. Charles Rock Road.
The Safety Fair is free of charge.
The release states the local and federal enforcement agencies participating will provide free gun safety locks and information. These agencies will share employment opportunities and safety resources.
The Fair will also provide information on grief and trauma counseling resources.
North County Police Cooperative, Normandy Police, St. Louis County Police, Pagedale Police departments, Northwest Fire Protection District, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Drug Enforcement Administration will all be there.
