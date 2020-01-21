NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 17-year-old Normandy High School student brought a stolen gun to school on Tuesday, police say.
Christian Fredrick is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Police said he brought the gun to school Tuesday morning and was arrested around 10:20 a.m. Investigators are trying to determine how he obtained the gun and why he brought it to school.
School officials said after Frederick was arrested, they leaned there may be another gun on the campus. The school was briefly locked down while a search was conducted but no other gun was found.
Fredrick is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
EDITORS NOTE: Police originally said the gun was stolen from Bellefontaine Neighbors police but later said the gun was reported stolen to that department
