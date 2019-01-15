NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several calls and complaints from concerned homeowners poured into the Normandy Police Department after porch pirates hit a neighborhood over the weekend.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, police said young adults posed as "would-be do-gooders" offering to help shovel snow for neighbors but instead stole packages off porches and threaten to return after dark to burglarize homes.
One video shows a young girl setting off an alarm by pulling on a car door handle while a man brandishing a shovel.
The police department warned residents to be alert with people who offer to help as another round of winter weather is expected to hit the area.
"We also hope to encourage those with "good intentions" to follow the proper procedures of obtaining the necessary permits before soliciting their services," in the Facebook post. "Following the process keeps everyone safe and legitimizes the intentions of the young people just trying to make a few dollars."
Anyone with information about the suspect(s) should contact local police.
