NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Normandy Police Department is looking for leads after a toddler was attacked by a dog Sunday.
In a Facebook post with graphic images, police said the attack happened on Dec. 23 in the 7700 block of Woodale Lane.
The dog is described as a white boxer or pit bull mixed breed that may have brown spots or markings on its face. Anyone with information about a dog matching the description is urged to call police at 314-385-3300 ext. 3173.
