NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Normandy Police Department said in a Friday release the dog that attacked a toddler Sunday was located and apprehended.
Police said the dog was not micro-chipped, and the dog's owner is unknown.
In a Facebook post with graphic images, police said the attack happened on Dec. 23 in the 7700 block of Woodale Lane.
The Normandy Police Department said the city has ordinances in place that ban vicious dog breeds. She said that’s why a lot of people don’t register their dogs, so the department is turning to the public in hopes that someone will come forward.
“We’ve exhausted all of our leads with all the registered animals we have on file and none of the animals in the city to date match the animal that’s described as attacking this child,” Sgt. Tameika Sanders told News 4.
A family member confirmed that the attack happened at the home of the grandmother of the toddler. A neighbor said the toddler’s family was in town visiting for the holidays.
The neighbor said she sees stray dogs rummaging through her trash from time to time.
Police, with help from the public, located and captured the dog Friday.
The family of the toddler who was attacked has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical costs.
Anyone with information about the dog's owner is urged to call police at 314-385-3300.
