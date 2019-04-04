NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police said a 17-year-old Normandy High School student brought a gun to school and made threats that he was going to “shoot the place up.”
Malik Sims is charged with unlawful use of a weapon carrying a firearm in school.
Police say he got into a fight with another student at Normandy High School on Thursday before a school resource officer intervened.
He then allegedly made threats against the officer, school staff and said he was going to “shoot the place” up.
The officer later found a stolen loaded gun in Sims’ backpack, police say.
