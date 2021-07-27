NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Normandy City Council voted in a closed meeting Monday to fire police sergeant Tameika Sanders.
Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann said the council does not have the authority to fire her and plans to hire an attorney to sue the council.
“It’s just a big cluster right now. It’s chaos at city hall," said Beckmann.
Beckmann believes the city council's 6-1 vote to fire Sanders is the result of a personal vendetta. News 4 asked Beckmann why he believes the council has a personal vendetta against her and would want her fired.
"There was cause stated that I can’t disclose because it was a closed session meeting. It was ludicrous. It was laughable," said Beckmann.
Normandy city councilmembers News 4 talked to on the phone would not say the reason either. Councilwoman Erma Ratliff said Sanders didn't get the police chief position like she wanted and believes she's being vindictive, calling the vote to fire her justified. Just a couple weeks ago, Beckmann assigned Sanders the duties of the Assistant Police Chief, but she doesn't officially carry the title nor did she receive a pay raise.
“She has been the voice of our city and for them to slap her in the face like this, I don’t understand it," said Normandy resident Terry Gannon.
Gannon is a former Normandy councilmember and is also Mayor Beckmann's sister-in-law. Gannon and her daughter plan to distribute hundreds of signs this week in support of Sanders.
"As we started letting people know, you know, they were like, 'Can I get a sign? Can I get a sign?" said Gannon.
Beckmann said Sanders is a 12-year veteran of the police department, serves as the public information office and school resource officer.
"She’s a well-respected and dedicated officer and everyone in the community who loves her," said Beckmann.
Beckmann said he believes Monday's meeting that resulting in Sanders' firing could have turned physical, so he asked that she turn in her badge and gun. He said she is not fired, but instead on paid suspension. Sanders declined to comment, though in a Facebook post she wrote:
"Their rules meant that I would need to continue to be the silent victim of physical assaults, sexual harassment, racial discrimination and gender bias."
She goes on in the post to say she was "fired for speaking up."
“I think she has grounds for a very extreme lawsuit which could probably bankrupt our city," said Gannon.
Beckmann said the former attorney for the city told the council they did not have authority to fire Sanders. He said that attorney resigned out of frustration council wasn't taking the legal advice. The new attorney the city council hired, which Beckmann said was without his approval, told council they do have authority to fire her. Beckmann plans to hire an attorney, sue the council, and let a judge decide who can run city hall.
Normandy city councilmembers declined and interview with News 4.
