NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A historic golf course in Bel-Nor is expecting to close in March after their lease was not renewed.
The Normandie Golf Course was notified that their lease will end in 90 days unless a new operator is found. The historic course was founded in 1901 and is the oldest public golf course west of the Mississippi River.
A company official commented that “the efforts and energies put into maintaining the 118-year-old property and the required capital improvements have just become more significant than the business can sustain”.
The University of Missouri-- St. Louis (UMSL) purchased the course and agreed to a $1-per-year lease with the management company. The company aimed to keep the course maintained and allow operations to benefit college students and the local community.
UMSL is now looking for another management company to run the course to allow it to remain open.
The company is working to set up a procedure for golfers who bought annual passes or pre-purchased rounds for the 2020 to get refunds.
Refunds can be expected by Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.