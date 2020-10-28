BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Nordstrom Rack location in Brentwood is boarding its windows in case there is unrest connected to the presidential election.
Crews were spotted Wednesday putting up wooden boards at the store in Brentwood Square. In a statement, the company says it is doing the same thing at locations across the country.
As we prepare for Election day, our stores are monitoring the situation so we can be prepared for any activities that might take place across the U.S. on November 3 and potentially in the days following. We’re taking steps to help keep our customers and employees safe and our stores secure, and that includes boards or additional security at some of our locations.
