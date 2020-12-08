(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals haven’t been shy about sharing the challenges they expect to encounter this winter and beyond as the franchise plots out its 2021 roster in an environment filled with unknowns. By now you know the players—previously considered core members of the club—currently lingering in free agency with little clarity as to whether any among them will call St. Louis home for another season.
From a fan perspective, it has to be bewildering to see quality contributors to the team’s successes walk out the door without the standard expectation that equivalent contributors will be brought in to replace them. But because of the COVID pandemic, nothing is guaranteed for MLB in 2021.
That statement is particularly applicable to the Cardinals as they approach the winter.
Though the team preaches patience and, given the circumstances, cautions against overreacting to the weaker elements of the 2020 club, the woes of an under-performing offense are not a problem confined to this past summer.
Before COVID, 2020 was labeled as the season in which the Cardinals would improve in that area. In the end, the team endured more of the same from their inconsistent bats, with the pandemic named as a primary culprit. The remaining question is the extent to which the Cardinals will point to the pandemic as justification for further inaction on the problem after it persisted for another year.
From the outside, the approach to this Cardinals off-season boils down to managing expectations to the constraints under which the Cardinals plan to operate. As fun as it would be to sit here and proclaim the reasons the team needs to sign several big-name free agents or trade for Nolan Arenado, it would be virtual ink spilled on the page, at this point. The Cardinals value the contributions of Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and Kolten Wong, but they haven’t re-signed any of those players for 2021. The budget crunch is going to be a real thing for St. Louis this winter.
Fortunately, an opportunity to make a good-faith effort to bolster the roster has arisen this month as a result of several non-tenders around baseball. From their own roster, the Cardinals elected to non-tender John Brebbia—who is still making his way back from Tommy John surgery—and Rangel Ravelo, who may end up playing overseas in 2021, a career shift that nearly materialized for him last year.
More impactful for St. Louis this coming season could be the names that were jettisoned by other teams.
Among the non-tender names around the league exist numerous buy-low options that would add capable contenders for playing time to the Cardinals roster. The key for a St. Louis ownership group is a combination of upside and affordability. Here are a few names that entered the free-agent market last week which should attract the focus of the Cardinals front office in the weeks ahead.
Eddie Rosario
Before 2020 Eddie Rosario had established himself as a consistent offensive force, posting three straight seasons with an OPS of .800 or better for the Twins from 2017 to 2019. In the COVID season, he produced near those levels with a .792 OPS, 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 231 plate appearances. But Rosario’s salary for 2020 was set at $7.75 million, and as a third-year arbitration-eligible player for 2021, he would have been due a standard raise from that amount. The projected increase wasn’t a guarantee the Twins were comfortable making, so they non-tendered the 29-year-old outfielder.
Because Rosario is arguably the most consistent bat to join the free-agent market as a non-tender, his market for a 2021 contract should be strong relative to his peers. If Rosario draws interest from numerous teams at or near the rate he commanded this past season, that could price him out of range for the budget-conscious Cardinals. Still, he bears mention as a candidate whose presence could provide stability to an outfield mix with plenty of question marks at the moment.
David Dahl
Could Dahl be the perfect kind of buy-low candidate for a team that expects to keep the payroll in check for the upcoming season? If you glance at Dahl’s numbers from the 2020 season, there’s really nothing there to get you riled up with excitement—in fact, Dahl’s .183/.222/.247 batting line would’ve fit right in with that of several struggling players in the St. Louis lineup this past year. So what makes him an attractive target for the front office this winter?
It comes back to the likelihood of self-imposed payroll limitations for the Cardinals. The team’s actions on declining Wong’s option and waiting out the market on Wainwright and Molina at present point to the reality that St. Louis likely won’t be in the market for any of the big fish in this free agency season. Upon checking into the next tier of players, those in the ‘bounce-back candidate’ range, Dahl inspires some intrigue.
Once viewed as a rising star worth protecting in trade discussions, the 26-year-old Dahl has struggled to stay on the field throughout his big-league career. In 2020, he hit just .183 with virtually zero power production in 99 plate appearances, leading Colorado to cut him loose.
Dahl’s salary for 2020 was set at $2.475 million before being prorated for the shortened season, which means he likely would have earned in the neighborhood of $3 million this year with the Rockies as an arbitration-eligible player. What the open market will bear for the former first-round draft pick remains to be seen, but Dahl should have some appeal to the Cardinals at post-hype sleeper prices. His salary should be the lowest of anyone on this list.
Kyle Schwarber
Surely, Cardinals fans are familiar with the name. Kyle Schwarber became another contract casualty of the times when was non-tendered by the Cubs following his poor performance in the pandemic-shortened season. The burly 27-year-old maintained his customary power in 2020, slugging 11 home runs in 224 plate appearances, but the rest of his numbers suffered. Schwarber posted career-lows with a .188 batting average, .393 slugging-percentage and .701 OPS.
Because of his decreased production and the Cubs’ plan to cut spending, Chicago declined to extend Schwarber an offer that would have ended up being higher than his $7 million salary from 2020. After names like Marcell Ozuna and George Springer, Schwarber possesses some of the best power potential on the free-agent market this winter. And of the three, he’s the only one whose next contract could conceivably land within the Cardinals price range.
It would certainly be an adjustment to see Schwarber switch from Cubbie blue to Cardinal red after all these years on the other side of the rivalry, but the St. Louis front office should at least explore the possibility.
