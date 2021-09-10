FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A non-student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun inside a Florissant school Friday morning.
A McCluer High School student let a non-student into the school, prompting a lockdown, according to police. The non-student was quickly found and taken into custody by Florissant Police School Resource Officers and school administration. A loaded handgun was found to be in his possession.
Florissant police said the case will be referred to the St. Louis County Family Court.
The school district told News 4 they are continuing to investigate the incident and will release more information when it is available.
