Non-stop flights to Germany to lift off from Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Non-stop flights to Germany will be coming soon to St. Louis, multiple sources have confirmed to News 4.
Lufthansa Airlines will reportedly have three flights a week from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Germany. It is not yet known when the first flights will lift off from St. Louis.
More information is expected to be released during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
